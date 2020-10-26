On September 30, Cape May County Chamber President Vicki Clark joined with Steve Morey, Chairperson, Legislative and Environmental Committee, to present the organization’s 2020 Environmental Leadership Award to the Cape May – Lewes Ferry on the Boardwalk at the Cape May Ferry Terminal. Accepting the award on behalf of the Ferry are Albert Fralinger (far left), Environmental and Safety Manager for the Delaware River and Bay Authority and Michael Porch (holding the award), Marketing Manager for the Ferry. The virtual presentation was completed yesterday.