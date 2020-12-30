VFW business 12-30.JPG

President of Cape May VFWA, Pat Wolfe is presenting a $500.00 check to Angel Cruz, of the Vineland Veterans Home alongside VFWA County President, Kathy Bresan. In lieu of a Christmas Party, donations were taken for this worthy cause.

