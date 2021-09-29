Dr. Eric V. Thomas Sept. 17 celebrated the opening of Sunshine Dentistry's new, state-of-the-art facility, located at 209 South Main St., in Court House.
The day was full of joy and excitement for the future. The new building expands the available treatment areas, along with space for state-of-the-art equipment, a CBCT Scanner, HEBBA air filtration system, aerosol eliminators in every operatory, and a large reception area that allows for social distancing.
Sunshine Dentistry, led by Dr. Thomas, DMD, is a general-family dental practice that sees patients of all ages. Patients are able to have most treatments completed right in-office; of course when needed, we work closely with area specialists.
Sunshine Dentistry is also one of only three dentist offices in the State of New Jersey to offer a Sleep Wellness program, which can correct airways and sleep apnea conditions eliminating the need for a c-pap machine.
The celebration started with a gathering of Sunshine Dentistry staff members, family members, friends, and patients. Local officials and members of the press also joined the celebration.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was opened with prayer led by Christ Gospel Church Associate Minister Larry Matthews, plus numerous presentations and wishes for prosperity and to honor Dr. Thomas’s long-standing dedication and service to the community.
A plaque was presented on behalf of the Cape May County NAACP President Cheryl Spaulding; Quanette Vasser-McNeal presented a plaque on behalf of the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro Inc.; President Bernie Blanks, Mayor Timothy Donohue, Deputy Mayor Theron Gandy, and Committeeman James Norris presented a certificate; Sen. Michael Testa, Assemblyman Antwan McClellan and Assemblyman Eric Simonsen (all R-1st) (not in attendance) presented a Senate and General Assembly citation; and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) presented a proclamation from the House of Representatives.
After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments and tours of the facility were provided. The Sweet Pea Ice Cream truck was present to hand out treats to all in attendance. Pretzels, from The Pretzel Shop, cookies, and beverages were also on hand.