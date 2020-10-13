Pamper Me Nail Spa of Rio Grande is happy to announce that they have expanded and added a second location, Pamper Me II Nails & Spa, in Cape May Court House!
Pamper Me Nail Spa took over Jen’s Nails in Rio Grande in 2016 with a staff of four employees. By 2019, they had increased their staff to 10 employees and were looking for a new location to expand their business and better serve their community. In March of 2020, the opportunity came knocking when First Nails went up for sale in Cape May Court House. The owners of Pamper Me Nails got the deal and took over the lease in April! Due to COVID-19, the salon was shut down for three months, which gave the new owners the perfect opportunity to completely renovate the salon and make it CDC compliant and safe for both the customers and staff. Now, both salons are taking all necessary precautions and are fully equipped with table shields, table separators, disposable tools, and tons of alcohol and sanitary products for the safest experience possible.
Both locations offer all nails and wax services. The new location in Cape May Court House is now offering additional services, including eyelash extensions, eyebrow tinting, lash lifts, and lash tinting in private rooms. Both salons have an incredibly talented and friendly staff that are motivated to learn new techniques and practice new skills to keep up with the latest trends in the nail and esthetics industry. Customers are encouraged to bring in a picture of their desired nail designs, shapes, and colors and if the salon doesn’t have the supplies, they will order it and if they do not know how to do it; they will aspire to learn it. This has always been their motto and company philosophy, and this has allowed their staff to grow as professionals and truly become even more passionate about the work they do and the services they provide.
Pamper Me Nail Spa and Pamper Me II Nails & Spa appreciates the continued support and the warm welcome from the community. They are excited to welcome new customers and look forward to working with you for all of your nail and beauty needs!
As a special thank you to military members and first responders for all that they do, both locations would like to offer 10% off all service through the end of November - please bring a valid military or work ID to get the discount.
Pamper Me Nails Spa
1304 NJ Route 47, Rio Grande (across from the Rio Diner)
(609) 886-7676
Pamper Me II Nails & Spa
ACME Plaza
11 Courthouse S. Dennis Road, Cape May Court House (next to the old Marshalls)
(609) 465-9919