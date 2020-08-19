A Message from Dr. Kavitha Battula DMD, Owner of Sea Isle Smiles Dentistry
“On October 7, 2019, I embarked on the most exciting and challenging part of my career. I took over a dental practice passed down from three generations of accomplished and talented dentists. This new professional adventure has had its own set of surprises and challenges. After twenty years of experience as a dentist, I have been eager to foster new relationships with the practice’s clients and prove my skills to Sea Isle City residents. The overall response has been so welcoming and amazing. Sea Isle City has become a home to me, and I’m so thankful for the continued support from my patients.
Since opening the practice, I have been dedicated to providing a modern and friendly experience for all my patients. We began renovations to improve our office and Just as we finished renovating the office, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and I was forced to shut down the office for over two months. During this time, I did my best to be there for my patients. I answered every patient’s phone call, called in prescriptions, and saw emergency patients while also homeschooling my three young children. It was the massive test of my faith in myself, in the practice, and my talented and professional staff.
Thankfully, we were able to re-open at the end of May. We now have new protocols in place to protect our patients and my staff. I want to assure that everyone feels secure and safe during their appointments. We have equipped our staff with top-quality PPE and protective equipment to ensure that we are taking every precaution against the spread of COVID-19. In these uncertain times, I remain committed to providing the best possible care for all my patients. I strive to treat every patient like family. I greet every patient at the beginning of their visits and even answer calls on my days off. My practice matches treatment options to the needs of my patients and offers several financial options for payment.
I am so grateful for the wonderful support system I have had during this time. I want to thank my amazing staff who have gone above and beyond to make our work possible. I want to thank Dr. Mark Sisko for trusting me with his practice and being a pillar of support for me. Additionally, I want to thank my superb patients for trusting me with their dental needs, and the Sea Isle City community for welcoming me with such open arms. I am so honored to practice in this town, and I hope you will book an appointment soon.”
Sea Isle Smiles is open and accepting new patients. Same day emergency appointments are also available. The office is located at 4311 Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City. To make an appointment with Dr. Battula, call (609) 263-4201.