Burke Motor Group recently presented four checks totaling $22,175 to the local charitable organizations who received donations from the dealership’s 2020 Burke Promise initiative – Heroes on the Water - South Jersey, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, Cape Hope and the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation. Burke Motor Group launched the Burke Promise in January 2019 to reaffirm it’s over a century of commitment to its customers and the community. Through the Burke Promise initiative, for every vehicle purchased at Burke Motor Group, the dealership makes a donation to one of four local charitable organizations chosen by the customer. Burke selects new charitable organizations annually through a voting process by the public to be of the most benefit to the community at large. “Although it was a challenging year, we were so pleased to be able to continue with our Burke Promise pledge and donations to the community,” says Francey Burke, Director of Community Relations. In 2019, Burke Motor Group presented checks totaling $32,415 to AMVETS Post #21, Lazarus House Ministries, Humane Society of Ocean City, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Avalon Lions Club, Beacon Animal Rescue, Disabled American Veterans Chapter #44 and Holy Redeemer Health System of NJ Shore. In total, Burke has raised a total of $54,590 during the first two years of the initiative to donate on their customers’ behalves back to the community. This is in addition to other major benefit events for our community that Burke holds throughout the year. The next round of donation recipients will be the Lunch with Lynch Foundation, the Arc of Cape May County, the Museum of Cape May County and American Legion Post 331.
For more information on the Burke Promise and Burke Motor Group, visit BurkeMotorGroup.com.