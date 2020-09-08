The family-owned business has a long history in Town Bank, dating back to the 1950s when Robert (Bob) and Miriam Obermeier purchased a vacant lot in Town Bank. Bob was employed as a machinist in Philadelphia, so he began building his new home in Town Bank with his brother-in-law Buddy, a Philadelphia Firefighter, until the house was complete. In 1964, Bob decided to give up his job in Philadelphia so his family could move to Town Ban, which he commonly referred to as “God’s country.”
After years working his way up at Mitnick Builders from laborer to foreman, where he built homes in North Cape May and Tranquility, Bob decided it was time to start his own business. In 1970, Bob started Town Bank Builders with his wife Miriam, who ran the office and served as the backbone of the business. Bob built his company on the principle of treating each client with respect and courtesy, with customer satisfaction as his top priority. He was extremely involved in the community, serving as Vice President and President of the Lower Township Chamber of Commerce, so giving his customers the best experience possible was always top of mind.
A few years after the business was established, his son Bob Jr. took over business sales for his father, while his son Scott took over outside field operations. Bob’s son Gary also worked for the construction business, before moving to Florida with his family. Today, Bob and Scott continue to carry on their father’s legacy after his retirement in 1991. Sadly, Bob Obermeier passed away in 2014 but his family and friends will forever remember Bob for his heart of gold, helpfulness, and strong work ethic.
Bob’s grandsons, Robert and Brandon, also work in the business, serving as the third generation of Obermeier’s to continue on their grandfather’s dream. The family members continue to carry out Bob Obermeier’s top principles to this day and are proud to serve every customer with the same respect and courtesy Bob Obermeier had for his customers.
Town Bank Builders’ diligence to detail and dedication to excellence has earned them a respected reputation in the community for standing behind all the work they complete. The company employs experienced staff to provide customers with a project that is completed professionally, efficiently, and on schedule. All of their specialty partners, including plumbers and electricians, are fully licensed and insured. The Town Bank Builder team completes each project, with the care and accuracy as if they were working on their own homes, whether it is a new home construction or a major renovation, so customers are sure to be pleased with the end result.
Town Bank Builders would like to thank all their dedicated employees, loyal subcontractors, and their wonderful customers and friends who have made the Obermeier’s hard work a reality over the years. They look forward to many more years to come serving their loyal customers in Cape May County and beyond!
The team is happy to show you why homeowners have trusted and recommended Town Bank Builders since 1970. To find out more information and plan your next project, call 609-884-5151 or visit www.townbankbuilders.com.
