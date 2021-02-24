Holly Shores Campground organized and hosted the 1st Annual Festival of Lights – a family-friendly, drive-through holiday light festival which welcomed guests every weekend from Thanksgiving through New Year’s weekend. They estimate over 3,500 cars drove through.
Maggy and Dave Robinson, co-owners of Holly Shores Campground, along with Christine Salerno, Bill Salerno (not pictured) General Managers, presented a check in the amount of $20,959.92 to Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, President and CEO, Cape Regional Health System and Tom Piratzky, Executive Director Cape Regional Foundation, to benefit cancer services and the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center at Cape Regional Medical Center.
“The Cape May County community really came together to bring this bright and shining holiday light festival to life. After a year of such difficulty and personal challenges, it was wonderful to celebrate the holidays in such a spectacular way,” stated Maggy Robinson. “On behalf of Holly Shores Campground and Cape Regional Health System, we would like to thank the following community partners:
Sponsors: A1 Easy Self Storage, A2 RV & Golf Cart Storage, Allen Kleiner Accounting, Beachcomber Campground, Byron Plumbing, Cape Camping and RV, Cape Hope, Cape May Winery, Chuck Hearon RV Service Specialist, Churches Nursery, Crest Savings Bank, Dave’s Appliance, Delmo Sports, Eddie’s Auto, Cape May County Herald, Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union, Joe Canal’s Rio Grande, Joe Canal’s Cape May, Lobster House, Lucky Bones, Moyer Tree Service, Pioneer Buildings, The Cork -N- Bottle, Resort Services, Tri-County Building Supply, and Westside Meats
Volunteers & Donations of Lights and Decorations: Chris & Dana Smith, Cape Regional Medical Center/CARES, David Brown, Deb Carr & Bill Chiasson, Harry & Sandy Thomas, Holly Shores Seasonal Campers, Madison Hansen & family, Michael Siner & Danielle Cerbo, Ray Poole, Stacey Salerno, Steve & Debbie Parker, and enormous thanks to entire Holly Shores staff
Business Partners (Site Decorating): A1 Easy Self Storage, A2 RV & Golf Cart Storage, Beachcomber Campground, Byron Plumbing, Cape Hope, Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, Cape May County Herald, Cape Regional Medical Center, CRS Services, Hill Enterprises - FV Tina Lynn, GeoScape Solar, Jersey Cape Realty, Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union, Jessie Creek Winery, NJCOA, Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Screen Mobile, SJ Restaurant & Hospitality Group, and WIBG Radio
“Not only did the Cape Regional family enjoy the Festival of Lights – we continually heard rave reviews of how the festival brightened the holiday season for their families and friends,” stated Joanne Carrocino. “Thank you Maggy and Dave and the entire Holly Shores Campground team for being a strong and passionate partner in providing high quality healthcare to our community. We are incredibly grateful.”