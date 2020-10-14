Ahead of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting, scheduled for October 21, 2020, presented through the virtual platform Remo, the Chamber has announced the winners of the 2020 Excellence Awards and the new Officers and Directors who will be recognized and installed at the Annual Meeting.
2020 Excellence Awards
“At the Chamber, the highlight of our year is to recognize the businesses, organizations, and individuals in our community whose exceptional efforts help others to excel, promote Cape May County for the benefit and advancement of our entire community, and who look for opportunities to share their time, talents, and expertise with those around them,” said Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Doug Burke.
“With this in mind,” continued Burke, “we are awarding our Member of the Year Award to the entire Membership of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce. ‘We’re all in this together’ has become our unofficial motto in the time of COVID-19, and without the collective commitment of all of our members to assure the strength and vitality of the Chamber, our ability to continue as the strong voice of business in Cape May County would have been jeopardized. We know that there are still difficult times ahead and we will continue to work hard on behalf of all of the businesses in Cape May County and now more than ever, we thank you for your support.”
Additionally, the Chamber is proud to present Excellence Awards to the following:
- Volunteer of the Year Award, sponsored by the McMahon Insurance Agency, presented to Peter Morano with South Jersey Gas.
- Two individuals will receive the Young Professional Award, which is sponsored by the J. Byrne Agency. They are Christa Linnington with the J. Bryne Agency and Nina Ranalli with the Cape May County Chamber.
- The Golden Whelk Tourism Award, sponsored by Crest Savings Bank, goes to Joe Cleary with Morey’s Piers.
- The Spirit of Leadership Award, sponsored by Little Oaks Campground, is presented to John Cooke from the Sea Crest Inn.
- The Cape May County Betterment Award, sponsored by Clark’s Moving & Storage, goes to Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May along with Zack Mullock and the builders and artisan craftsmen who worked to accomplish this historic attraction.
- The Environmental Leadership Award, sponsored by The Lomax Consulting Group and Mott MacDonald, is awarded to the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.
New Officers & Directors
Cape May County Chamber of Commerce President Vicki Clark announced the following Officers have been elected for 2021 : Doug Burke, Chairman of the Board of Directors is from Burke Motor Group; Amy Mahon, 1st Vice Chair, represents Reich Asset Management; Jim Ridgway, representing the J. Bryne Agency, was elected 2nd Vice Chair; Nancy Cleaver of Crest Savings Bank was elected Secretary; and Ronald Sulpizi from Sturdy Savings Bank will serve as Treasurer.
Also serving on the Chamber’s Executive Committee in the three Director-At-Large seats are Denise Wieand from Allegra Marketing Print and Mail, Tom Hutchinson, Sr. from Hutchinson’s Plumbing Heating Cooling Energy Services, and Eli Massood, CPA with Friedman LLP.
Elected to the Board of Directors are: Chris Mooney with Surety Title, Tom Piratzky from Cape Regional Health Services, Bill Davis representing Avalon Flooring, Christina Goess from South Jersey Gas, Alicia Pearson with Kindle Auto Plaza, Stephanie Thomas from Sunshine Dentistry, Tracey Martin representing Cape Resorts, and Maura McMahon Primus from the McMahon Insurance Agency.
This year marks the 76th Annual Meeting of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce which was originally founded in 1916 when it began as the Seashore Association Chamber of Commerce for the purpose of promoting tourism. Anyone interested in attending the October 21 virtual event, bidding on our silent auction items, or placing an ad in the program should visit www.capemaycountychamber.com/events.