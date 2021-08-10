Furry Fur Ends is celebrating two years of service to the Cape May County Community. The pet center has unique toys, treats, food, supplies, and gifts for cats and dogs, plus a wide selection of pet-themed t-shirts for pet owners, too! Owner Rose Seeback has years of grooming and retail experience but opened this pet boutique two years ago with the goal to provide pet owners with high-quality foods, toys, and more for their furry friends at competitive prices. The store has a large variety of dog and cat foods that are very competitively priced, including refrigerated foods, freeze-dried foods, and breed-specific foods.
As always, customers comment on how unique the store is and one of the few in the area that focuses on FreshPet and Royal Canin brands of dog and cat food. Owner, Rose and social media associate, Meredith are constantly searching the web and pet distributors for “one of a kind” treats, bones and toys.
Furry Fur Ends are the exclusive suppliers for Doggie Design products in Cape May County, featuring excellent leashes, collars, fun clothing, and no choke harnesses. They also have bike tow leashes so your dog can join you on a long bike ride. The store also has cat toys, from feather teasers to pet lasers and catnip abound! They carry strollers, beds, and cots to make your furry friend as comfortable as possible at all times. Also featured are an exclusive line of bandanas, from USA flags to blue and red bows to multicolored paws. The watering hole section offers self-replenished water feeders from .5 to 5 gallons. Taking your furry friend swimming this summer? Grab a life jacket from their store! Or have an anxious pet? The store also features calming beds and toys. You can even pick out some items and the owner, Rose will help craft them into a basket. No stone is left unturned by the thoughtfulness and intention in the curation of items they carry at Furry Fur Ends.
The newest addition to the store is the self-service dog wash. For a reasonable fee, customers can come in and wash, dry and shop for 10% off the bill. The store even provides aprons, towels and everything you could possibly need for an easy, efficient wash!
Spoil your four-legged friends with fun toys, healthy foods, and amazing pet accessories from Furry Fur Ends in Cape May Court House. For more information visit furryfurends.com or call (609) 778-2819. No matter what you shop for at Furry Fur Ends, your furry friend is sure to love it! Furry Fur Ends is located at 709 S Rte 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.