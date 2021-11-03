OC Sports and Civic Center.jpg

Members of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce cut a red ribbon Oct. 27 to officially welcome community members and visitors to the city’s newly renovated Sports and Civic Center, on Sixth Street. 

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce continued its proud tradition of hosting Welcome Night Oct. 27.  

This year, to kick off the event, a ribbon-cutting was held, in celebration of the newly remodeled Sports and Civic Center, on Sixth Street by the Boardwalk. Local children, city officials, city council, and Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce members all joined in the festivities. 

The Chamber of Commerce hosts Welcome Night to introduce new and current residents to civic and social organizations, community leaders and city officials, as well as local businesses. Hundreds of local citizens attended the event and were impressed with the transformation. 

