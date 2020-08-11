At Sunshine Dentistry, the team’s goal is to make you want to smile! After 25 years in Cape May Court House, Dr. Eric Thomas, DMD, D.ASBA, and his team at Sunshine have expanded the practice and moved to a new location right on South Main Street. The staff and doctors at Sunshine Dentistry are ready to welcome patients to their new office in order to bring them the best dental care in Cape May County, as well as solutions for disrupted breathing and more.
With vast experience in his field, owner Dr. Thomas is passionate about staying on the cutting edge of dentistry. Originally born in Brooklyn, New York, Dr. Thomas moved to South Carolina in middle school before studying biology at South Carolina State University with a full United States ROTC Scholarship. He graduated with honors from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 1991, going on to hold various positions in the military, including both Dental Officer-in-Charge and Chief Restorative Dentistry Officer in Germany.
In 1996, Dr. Thomas settled down with his family in Middle Township and opened his practice, Sunshine Dentistry, which has continued to expand year after year. Recently, through the American Sleep and Breathing Academy, Dr. Thomas earned his Board Certified Diplomat designation, exemplifying professional excellence in upper airway, breathing, and sleep issues in the burgeoning field of sleep-related Dental Medicine.
Dr. Thomas is joined by an experienced team of dental hygienists, compassionate and knowledgeable office staff, and Associate Dentist, Mina Makram DDS, who joined the Sunshine Dentistry team in 2018.
The doctors and staff at Sunshine Dentistry are dedicated to ensuring every patient feels comfortable in their dentist chair. The staff’s top priority is to provide patients with a safe and stress-free experience with a caring team, state-of-the-art equipment, and the best quality of care. Dr. Thomas attributes the success of his practice to his team’s dedication and willingness to learn the newest technologies, as well as the support from the community over the years.
The new office has 12 patient rooms and new state-of-the-art technology to offer patients the safest experience possible. Their x-rays are all low radiation, and their new Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) machine offers patients three-dimensional images of teeth, soft tissues, bone, and nerves all in one image. They also provide alternative options for Sleep Apnea treatment, including The Vivos System, which helps correct the underlying condition that causes obstructed breathing, which can lead to other health conditions. With these advanced technologies, the doctors and staff are able to provide the best care possible for each and every patient.
Due to COVID-19, Sunshine Dentistry is going above and beyond to make sure they are taking every precaution necessary to keep their staff and patients safe. They have installed a new REME Halo air purification system in their office, which filters bacteria and viruses from the air, as well as an external suction system, which sits in front of patients to suck in aerosol sprays and remove bacteria and viruses from the air in the procedure room.
Dr. Thomas and his family are extremely involved in the Middle Township community, where his wife Stephanie and three children, Alix, Zack, and Logan, live. In 2016, Dr. Thomas was awarded Middle Township Volunteer of the Year for his work educating local students and participating in local health fairs on dental health. The team at Sunshine Dentistry also hosts training sessions for both the staff at Sunshine and the community members who would like to learn more about dental hygiene, sleep disorders, improved breathing, and more. Additionally, Dr. Thomas and his staff participate in Dentistry from the Heart each year, providing free dental care to those in need. By donating their time, the dentists and staff promote dental health, pay it forward to the community, and give their patients a renewed reason to smile.
At Sunshine Dentistry, their goal is to make you want to smile, so call today to make an appointment!
Sunshine Dentistry's new office is conveniently located at 209 S. Main Street in Cape May Court House. For more information about the practice, visit mysunshinedentistry.com, call 609-465-5415, or email sunshinedentistry@comcast.net.
Sunshine Dentistry
209 S. Main Street, Cape May Court House
609-465-5415; mysunshinedentistry.com