Steaks Shakes & Cakes

Steaks, Shakes and Cakes, the newest restaurant in Cape May Court House, opened on November 22 to bring cheesesteaks, signature milkshakes, specialty cakes, delicious baked goods, and so much more to the Cape May County community!
Owners Dave and Joanie Kane have over 40 years’ experience in the restaurant business, which has perfectly prepared them for this new venture. Growing up, Dave’s family owned the well-known Rick’s Pizza in Rio Grande, where he actually met Joanie. Over the years, Joanie was constantly entertaining at home and frequently made her mom’s signature cheesesteaks for her family and friends. She took time to invent new steak combinations, create the perfect milkshake in her kitchen blender, and perfect her cake decorating skills. So after 40 years in the pizza business and tons of food experimentation at home, the couple knew it was time for a change and wanted to bring something unique to Cape May County.
Once they chose the name Steaks, Shakes and Cakes to represent their three favorite foods, they pulled their menu together with unique combinations in each area to satisfy every customer’s preferences. They enlisted the help of their sons and other family members, who helped prepare the restaurant to open and now help in its daily operations.
All the high-quality steaks are made with delicious ribeye or chicken steaks served on your choice of a Del Buono Bakery Roll or a low-carb wrap. Choose from some of their signature sandwiches, including The Dave Crave, The DJ, or order The Philly to customize your own sandwich.
Pair your sandwich with a thick milkshake, made with your choice of 100% real ice-cream and whole milk or non-dairy ice-cream and almond milk. Their unique creations, including the Strawberry Cheese Shake (a milkshake with vanilla cheesecake filling, strawberries, and more) or the Tandy Shake (made with homemade peanut butter tandy cake), offer a wide-variety of milkshake combos and toppings to fit every ice cream palate.
While the restaurant mainly features their steaks and shakes daily, there are many other great additions to the menu. Contact the store to order one of their custom, personalized cakes for any occasion, or head to the store to try one of their baked goods. You also can’t go wrong with their Bang Bang Wings or their Loaded Crispy Chips with cheese, bacon, and your choice of ribeye or chicken steak on top. No matter what you order from Steaks, Shakes, and Cakes, you are sure to enjoy their unique creations that will leave you wanting more!
The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Order by calling (609) 778-2329 for curbside pickup, placing an order online at steaksshakesandcakes.com, or placing an order through GrubHub or DoorDash. Military, First Responders, and Municipal Workers also receive 10% off their order. So order today to try the delicious steaks, shakes, cakes, and more for yourself!