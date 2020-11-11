Last month, Two Black Dogs Cafe and Take Out opened a new location in Greek Creek to bring English style pub food to the Jersey Shore! The cafe, named for their late dogs Jack and Stump, serve everything from artisan sandwiches and homemade soups to classic fish and chips, which you can eat at the café or grab take out to bring home.
Owners Bill and Leigh Haines have a long history in the restaurant business, serving customers up and down the east coast from Maine to Florida for over 35 years. In 1984, Bill opened his first restaurant in Stone Harbor, The Back Yard, which quickly became a local favorite in Cape May County. After opening and running several other restaurants in the area, including Tavern on the Greens, Country Club Tavern, Rock’n Chair, TK’s Seafood, and Chaise Fine Dining, Bill headed south to Florida to explore exciting new opportunities. After a few years, the couple moved to one of Leigh’s favorite parts of the country, Maine, where they opened the original Two Black Dogs Country Pub in May 2011.
During the pandemic, Bill and Leigh were able to relocate back to Cape May County to be closer to their family and saw it as the perfect opportunity to open a new café, Two Blacks Dogs Cafe and Take Out, to bring their signature dishes to the Jersey Shore. The location, which is the site of the former Greek Creek Deli, was completely renovated inside to bring a new look to the old building before the grand opening on October 21.
The café offers an extensive, delicious menu, all made from scratch, of comfort foods, artisan sandwiches, salads, soups, and so much more. Choose from their delicious salad selection, including fan-favorites: the Salmon Spinach Salad, served with seared salmon, spinach, hardboiled egg, tomato, crispy bacon, and warm maple dressing, or the Ploughman’s Salad, served with cheddar cheese, bacon, apple wedge, red grapes, hardboiled egg, pickle, and French baguette. They also serve a variety of sandwiches, which you can pair with their homemade New England Clam Chowder – their most popular dish at the pub in Maine. If you’re in the mood for comfort food, you can’t go wrong with the Homemade Meatloaf, served with mashed potatoes, or their unique twist on Mac-n-Cheese, made with cavatappi pasta, smoked cheddar cheese sauce, grilled kielbasa, and fried jalapenos.
The entire menu is available for eat-in or takeout, so stop by to check out Two Black Dogs Cafe and Take Out for yourself! If you’re lucky, you may even hear the couple’s two black dogs – Coach and Fonz – upstairs running around.
Two Black Dogs Cafe and Take Out is located at 421 Route 47 South in Green Creek. They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed on Tuesdays. You can see a full menu at twoblackdogspub.com, then call 609-551-2391 to place your order.