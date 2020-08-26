Cape Christian Academy (CCA) will be opening on Tuesday, September 8 at 8 a.m. for full 5 day a week in-person classes. CCA’s Early Learning Center will now accept infants through 4-year-old Pre-Kindergarten students. Our Traditional K-12th-grade program educates students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. The school day runs from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. with extended care available from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Teachers and staff are ready to support students in-person to provide an excellent education established on the word of God. Throughout the summer, CCA has held a successful Summer Camp with 50 students safely attending camp for 11 weeks while following our new guidelines.
Cape Christian Academy has dedicated many hours of research, planning, and deliberation toward developing the best and safest reopening plan for its students. Over the summer, CCA's leadership team has consulted professional organizations, including the Association of Christian Schools International, the Office of New Jersey Non-Public Schools, the office of Child Care Licensing, the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, medical professionals, and more.
Many of these groups are encouraging schools to reopen for the sake of our students, their education, their socialization, and their overall well-being. The American Academy of Pediatrics is strongly advocating that all policy considerations for the coming school year involve having students physically present in school. CCA stands in agreement with these professional institutions and acknowledges that in-person learning will not only give students the opportunity to thrive academically, but mentally, socially, and spiritually as well. Our holistic educational approach ultimately prepares our students to grow into confident Christian leaders and world-changers. When students are on campus, we have the opportunity to disciple them well.
In order to best care for our students, we have developed a plan that includes multiple layers of safeguards for on-campus learning, such as heightened cleaning and sanitizing procedures, daily temperature checks and screening questionnaires, and signage around campus that promotes proper hygiene habits and social distancing.
Parents have the option to have their child learn from CCA's campus or through our part-time hybrid learning program, which was designed and approved in January, and is not a reaction to COVID-19, but answers many questions and concerns of some parents. Their optional hybrid model reduces on-campus classroom occupancy and addresses the current needs and comfort levels of some families.
The number of students per class and the physical size of the classrooms at CCA enables them to continue their traditional five-day a week program for those who desire.
Finally, through the investment of essential training, including an Educational Technology Master’s class completed by several teachers, staffing, and acquisition of additional technology, coupled with the new policies, procedures, and cleaning protocols, they look forward to beginning the 2020-21 school year on campus on September 8 in a learning environment that challenges students to reach their full potential. In every circumstance, both planned and unforeseen, their faculty and staff are wholeheartedly devoted to seeing their students succeed.
Cape Christian Academy offers need-based financial aid and accepts NJ state subsidy. For more information, call 609-465-4132, email: info@CapeChristianAcademy.com, see their website at www.CapeChristianAcademy.com, and check them out on Facebook!