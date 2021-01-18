January 10, 2021 (Cape May Court House, NJ) – The recent and unfortunate murder suicide of a couple living in Cape May County last week has sparked the Community Outreach Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office to reach out to people who may be suffering from Domestic Violence.
Domestic violence includes behaviors that physically harm, arouse fear, prevent a partner from doing what they wish or force them to behave in ways they do not want. It includes the use of physical and sexual violence, threats and intimidation, emotional abuse and economic deprivation. With COVID-19, existing problems in relationships can be amplified in incidents of Domestic Violence. If you are a victim of any of the above (or know someone who is) – we urge you to contact your local police department or contact the organizations listed below.
If you are feeling distress or having problems functioning in social, work or family activities, and are having thoughts of harming yourself or others, we urge you to talk with a supportive friend and/or seek the help of a professional. If you know someone that fits any of the above categories – direct them to the appropriate resources. Remember, you are not alone! Following is a list of organizations you can contact for help:
New Jersey Coalition for Battered Women 1670 Whitehorse-Hamilton Square Road Trenton, NJ 08690 (609) 584-8107 www.njcb.org
New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline 1-1800-572-SAFE (1-800-572-7233) 24 hours a day – 7 days a week
Coalition Against Rape and Abuse (CARA) 609-522-6489 (24-hour hotline) www.njcasa.org
ACENDA Integrated Health 844-4-ACENDA (844-422-2632) ext. 9500 www.acendahealth.org
Cape May County Superior Court – Family Division/Domestic Violence Unit 609-402-0100 ext. 47710
For more information visit our website at www.cmcpros.net/domestic-violence-resources.