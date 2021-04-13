“At Your Service” Formalwear has been serving local Students with their Prom Tuxedos since 1999. Last Spring all formal events like weddings and proms were cancelled. Area high schools have announced they are scheduling the annual rite of passage, the Prom, for 2021.
“The Prom” looks a bit different than pre-pandemic events. Students will be wearing masks when not eating, there may not be a dance floor, outside venues may be used, and schools may be restricting outside guests. Those gentlemen who chose to wear a tuxedo can still find the same personalized service at the pop-up shop in Marmora, that they have come to expect from the owner, Nancy Notaro.
Appointments have always been encouraged, but especially now. An easy-to-use appointment button is found on the tuxedo shop’s Facebook page for “At Your Service” Formalwear. Evening and weekend appointments are available at 30 Tuckahoe Road in Marmora at the Wayside Village Cottage. Masks are required. It is suggested that you bring a swatch of your date’s dress or the actual dress to match vest and tie colors.