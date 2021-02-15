Register to learn how your small, woman-owned, or minority-owned business can apply to become part of the growing offshore wind industry in New Jersey by attending a free, virtual seminar on Wednesday, February 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The seminar is presented by the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, and the Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce.
The seminar will feature a presentation by Lori Pepenella, Pro-NJ Grantor Trust trustee, who will discuss the Trust’s origin, goals and steps to apply. Julia Kortrey, offshore wind project officer at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) will talk about the growing offshore wind industry in the state.
“As the offshore wind industry grows in the Garden State and beyond, small businesses need the capital and the opportunity to enter this fast-growing new sector,” said Trustee Lori Pepenella. “This is a great opportunity for New Jersey small business owners to learn about the resources available to retool their business to enter the offshore wind industry.”
The $15 million trust fund was established following the selection of Ocean Wind, the Ørsted and PSEG offshore wind farm project by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in 2019, with the goal of ensuring that the offshore wind industry in New Jersey is developed in a sustainable and inclusive way.
The following list represents some, but not all the fields the Trust seeks to fund:
• Onshore and offshore light logistics and services
• Marine vessel supply and maintenance
• Aviation supply and maintenance
• Buildings – construction and repair
• Professional services (communications, environmental/permitting, engineering, etc.)
• Turbine blade inspection and service
• Fuel service and supply
• Network/wireless communications supply, service, and repair
• Workforce training, trade/safety, etc
• Cleaning and janitorial
• Food service and catering
• Onshore and offshore surveys
• Project and risk management
• Health and safety equipment and clothing
• Marine clothing/equipment supply
To register, visit www.capemaycountychamber.com/events. For more information about the Pro-NJ Grantor Trust, visit www.pronjtrust.org.