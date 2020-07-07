Located on Route 9 in Cape May Court House is a new clothing store for women of all ages. At Thread and Root Clothing Co., you’ll find hand-picked styles, beautiful accessories, and more fun items, so you’re sure to walk away with something you love.
Owners and mother-daughter duo Barbara and Leah Keheller opened Thread and Root Clothing Co. in November 2019. They came up with the idea to start a clothing company through a shared love of fashion and style over the years and wanted to inspire other women to be confident and comfortable in their own skin, too. Their age difference as mother and daughter and years of experience in retail gave them the tools to provide their customers with casual, eclectic styles that are perfect for women of all ages. They want anyone who comes into the store to be able to find something they love that makes them feel great about themselves.
Initially, Barbara and Leah planned to open a mobile boutique to bring their sense of style to local wineries and festivals, while also having a pop-up shop that could travel with them. Ultimately, they decided upon the storefront on Route 9 as their home base but moved forward with the mobile boutique, also known as the “Trendy Trailer,” too. The store, which is a former schoolhouse that is over 100 years old, was the perfect location for them to set up shop, with space for the mobile boutique right outside. With their offshore storefront and their traveling boutique, they have the best of both worlds to help customers shop all over Cape May County.
Although the past few months have been challenging for everyone, the store is currently open to the public and they look forward to bringing the mobile boutique to community events soon. Since they’ve opened in November, they’ve had a few months of normal business, including attending their first event - a Sip and Shop at Willow Creek Winery - before shutting down to the public in March. Over the past few months, Thread and Root has been open virtually and customers have been able to shop through the store’s website. The store officially re-opened to the public in June and Barbara and Leah are excited to welcome back customers to find their own style at Thread and Root Clothing Co.
Barbara and Leah have put their heart and soul into hand-picking items that locals and vacationers are bound to love. Next time you’re looking for a new outfit or entire seasonal wardrobe, head over to Thread and Root Clothing Co. to find beautiful styles that will make you feel confident in your own skin.
Thread and Root Clothing Co. is located at 701 Rt. 9 South in Cape May Court House. You can find them online at threadandroot.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @threadandroot. For more information and store hours, visit their website or call 609-536-2659.