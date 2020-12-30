Cape May County Democratic Chairman Brendan Sciarra issued the following statement expressing support for the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020:
“I applaud Governor Murphy, Senate President Sweeney, Assembly Speaker Coughlin, and all involved for crafting a comprehensive economic recovery plan that will reform our tax incentives system, support small business, strengthen labor protections, and drive sustainable economic growth in historically underserved communities. The New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020 levels the playing field and gives New Jersey the tools needed to recover from the economic devastation caused by COVID-19 and ultimately build a robust and innovative economy post pandemic.”