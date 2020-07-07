New to Cape May Court House are two exciting new restaurants offering brick oven pizza, juicy chicken, and more: Pizza Heaven and Krispy Krunchy Chicken. The new restaurant promises the best brick oven pizza and fried chicken in the area due to their signature recipes that are unmatched in Cape May County.
Pizza Heaven
Pizza Heaven is a locally owned and operated business serving great brick oven pizza and other delicacies. They make everything from scratch by using fresh ingredients and everything on the menu is made fresh daily. With a variety of choices like Sicilian pizzas, chicken marsala, customer-favorite wraps, cheesesteaks, cheeseburgers, and appetizers, which are made fresh in-house daily, everything is delicious at Pizza Heaven in Cape May Court House. From sauce to toppings, their classic brick oven pizzas are a go-to when you’re in the mood for pizza. With a more “contemporary” style, their gluten-free and cauliflower crust options are where the creativity of their pizza chefs shines.
Try the Bruschetta Heaven with homemade mozzarella, diced tomatoes, red onion, basil, oil, and oregano drizzled with a balsamic glaze, or go with the Heaven 3 Colore with sliced Roma tomatoes, homemade mozzarella, basil, oil, and oregano. No matter what pizza you choose, you’re sure to be in “Pizza Heaven!”
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Krispy Krunchy Chicken, new to Cape May Court House this year, is freshly made and perfectly Cajun. Enjoy a classic chicken sandwich or choose the Cajun tenders for a chicken with a kick. All the chicken is injected with flavor, so you won’t find chicken like this anywhere else in the area. Along with the chicken, Krispy Krunchy also has fried shrimp, fried fish, corndogs, and more. They have a variety of sides because every chicken needs a “sidekick!” Choose from mashed potatoes and gravy, jambalaya, red beans, and rice, or mac-n-cheese, then complete your meal with a honey butter biscuit. Discover why Krispy Krunchy Chicken is voted America’s best fried chicken and try it for yourself today!
Both restaurants are located at 709 S Route 9 in Cape May Court House. For more information, visit their websites or call (609) 536-2095.