Pictured from left: Cape May City Manager Jerry Inderwies, Executive Director of the Cape May Community Food Closet Veronica Scutaro and Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May Doreen Talley.

A check in the amount of $6,000 was presented to the Cape May Community Food Closet. The check was from the proceeds of Cape May Strong t-shirt sales. Cape May Strong is a collaborative project of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, the City of Cape May, and Cape May Community Partners and was created from the City Manager’s Task Force to reopen Cape May as a result of the COVID 19 Pandemic. Cape May Strong’s mission is to provide support and guidance to all local residents, seasonal homeowners, businesses, and visitors in Cape May, while keeping our community informed as we navigate the evolving COVID-19 situation.

