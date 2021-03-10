Combining a love for community with a heart for capturing others is the inspiration of the new Tree Marie Photography. A fresh, studio space located in the heart of Rio Grande, Tree Anderton has created an environment in which to capture the beauty of those in the local community.
After deciding to pursue a passion for photography about two years ago, Tree’s business has become quite the hit, and with it, so has her creative and contagious energy.
Tree has long loved interior design and photography, so this new studio provides the perfect space to set up a nurturing environment to style and create images in, from newborn photography to engagement sessions. With a bachelor’s degree in communications from Rowan University, Tree learned the behind-the-scenes and production process that encompasses shooting film and editing. It was not until she lived in England with her husband and daughter, that Tree decided to pursue additional education in photography. Eventually, following the advice of loved ones, taking classes, and getting more hands-on experience to document life’s precious moments. She finds fulfillment in continuing to learn more about her craft and reframing the way people view themselves.
Tree follows her advice to invest energy into her personal life and this extends to her two businesses. Along with Tree Marie Photography, Tree and her husband also own and operate Kiddie Kloset in the Villas, NJ. When she is not busy running two businesses and raising her daughter, Tree enjoys giving back to the local community and connecting with like-minded business professionals. A quarantine project Tree worked on was documenting local families on their porches. She found joy in giving people something to look forward to during an unprecedented time in the global and local community.
Join Tree on March 20th for the Grand Opening of Tree Marie Photography. When you book a photo session that day you also get a Free photograph with the Easter Bunny!
Tree Marie Photography is located at 1065 Route 47 South, Suite E, in Rio Grande, NJ 08242. For more information, please visit treemariephotography.com or call (609) 849-7124.