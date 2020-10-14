As we approach the end of 2020, Town Bank Builders would like to take the opportunity to thank all their dedicated employees, loyal subcontractors, and their wonderful customers and friends who have made the Obermeier’s hard work a reality over the years! This year, the company celebrated 50 years, which all started in the 1970s by Bob and Miriam Obermeier. Over the years, many family members have joined the family business, including Bob’s sons and grandsons who serve as the second and third generation of Obermeier’s to continue on their grandfather’s dream. The family members continue to carry out Bob Obermeier’s top principles to this day and are proud to serve every customer with the same respect and courtesy Bob Obermeier had for his customers.
Town Bank Builders’ diligence to detail and dedication to excellence has earned them a respected reputation in the community for standing behind all the work they complete. The company employs experienced staff to provide customers with a project that is completed professionally, efficiently, and on schedule. All of their specialty partners, including plumbers and electricians, are fully licensed and insured. The Town Bank Builder team completes each project, with the care and accuracy as if they were working on their own homes, whether it is a new home construction or a major renovation, so customers are sure to be pleased with the end result.
Again, Town Bank Builders would like to thank everyone for their continued support and they look forward to many more years serving their loyal customers in Cape May County and beyond!
The team is happy to show you why homeowners have trusted and recommended Town Bank Builders since 1970. To find out more information and plan your next project, call 609-884-5151 or visit www.townbankbuilders.com.