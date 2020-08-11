CapeAssist.png

Pictured L-R: Cape Assist Program Coordinator Chelymarie Reyes, Doug Gale, Jack Najjarian, Lucy and Hariet Hood, Boardwalk’s Best, Inc. owner Michelle Rutkowski, Helmer Acevedo, Halim A

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Over the last several months, donations to nonprofit organizations have decreased as businesses reeled from the impact of COVID-19 closures. Now, as businesses reopen and regain their footing, some have begun to contribute goods and services to help those in need. 

Boardwalk's Best, Inc, the owner and operator of three stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk – 5mile Marketplace, Boardwalk's Best, and Elbys – recently contributed about $1,200 of brand-new merchandise to Cape Assist. 

"Boardwalk's Best, Inc strives to be a strong community partner," said owner Michelle Rutkowski. "Cape Assist provides invaluable services to the most vulnerable among us, so we couldn't think of a better match! We hope to continue this relationship into the future for the benefit of all who call the Wildwoods home."  

The new clothing and gifts will be distributed to the clients and families Cape Assist serves as well as students in their partner initiative at Coastal Preparatory High School. 

"We are so appreciative of Michelle and Boardwalk's Best, Inc.'s generosity," said Cape Assist Executive Director Katie Faldetta. "New clothes are considered a luxury to those trying to provide the basic needs for their family. This clothing will go to families who need it most. We're hoping it alleviates some of the financial pressure they're facing and allows them some breathing room to focus on their recovery."

Learn more about the crucial prevention programs and treatment services Cape Assist provides to the community by visiting capeassist.org.

Tags

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.