Over the last several months, donations to nonprofit organizations have decreased as businesses reeled from the impact of COVID-19 closures. Now, as businesses reopen and regain their footing, some have begun to contribute goods and services to help those in need.
Boardwalk's Best, Inc, the owner and operator of three stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk – 5mile Marketplace, Boardwalk's Best, and Elbys – recently contributed about $1,200 of brand-new merchandise to Cape Assist.
"Boardwalk's Best, Inc strives to be a strong community partner," said owner Michelle Rutkowski. "Cape Assist provides invaluable services to the most vulnerable among us, so we couldn't think of a better match! We hope to continue this relationship into the future for the benefit of all who call the Wildwoods home."
The new clothing and gifts will be distributed to the clients and families Cape Assist serves as well as students in their partner initiative at Coastal Preparatory High School.
"We are so appreciative of Michelle and Boardwalk's Best, Inc.'s generosity," said Cape Assist Executive Director Katie Faldetta. "New clothes are considered a luxury to those trying to provide the basic needs for their family. This clothing will go to families who need it most. We're hoping it alleviates some of the financial pressure they're facing and allows them some breathing room to focus on their recovery."
Learn more about the crucial prevention programs and treatment services Cape Assist provides to the community by visiting capeassist.org.