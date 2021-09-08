4 years ago, The Stone Harbor Museum presented thier first Risley Award, to honor an SH resident who embodies the vision and dedication of the Risley Brothers, the founders of Stone Harbor.
This year’s Risley Award was presented to Dr. John Sprandio & Ed Breen. In the early 2000’s John had a vision to turn the vacant Shelter Haven lot, an under-utilized property on the water in the center of town, into a unique historic destination. In the beginning he faced many obstacles. Along the way he met Ed Breen and shared his vision. They had a common vision, and over a cup of coffee they shook hands and agreed on a partnership. Their determination, creativity and hard work together resulted in the Reeds, what is now one of the finest boutique hotel/restaurants/spa operations in the country (Conde Nash World’s Best 3 years in a row). The Reeds has grown into the Refined Hospitality Group employing more than 650 people. Like the Risley Brothers 100 years ago, John and Ed achieved their vision and all of Stone Harbor is much better for it.
A special thank you to all sponsors, donators, attendees and volunteer workers who helped make the 2021 Stone Harbor Museum Tour Through Time Fundraising Gala a success this year. The funds raised will help our Stone Harbor Museum accomplish its Mission.