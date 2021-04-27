burke.jpg

Burke Subaru recently presented two checks totaling $6,450 to Habitat for Humanity Cape May County and Volunteers in Medicine South Jersey (VIM) as a result of the 2020 Subaru Share the Love Event.

During the Subaru Share the Love Event, a national campaign which annually runs from mid-November to early January, customers who purchased a Subaru vehicle were able to choose from six charities for Burke Subaru and Subaru of America Inc. to make a donation to. Those charities included ASPCA, Make- A-Wish, Meals on Wheels, the National Park Foundation, and Burke Subaru’s hometown charity choices, Habitat for Humanity Cape May County and Volunteers in Medicine South Jersey.

Habitat works to create safe, sustainable and affordable housing for low-income families, while VIM works to provide quality health care and preventative medical services to the uninsured and underserved. Keeping its mission through the Burke Promise, Burke Subaru is committed to supporting the health and well-being of our community by assisting these charities.

Over the last 13 years, through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru of America Inc. and its participating retailers have donated more than $200 million to charity, with customers choosing between four national and over 1,440 hometown charities.

For more information on the Burke Promise, the Subaru Share the Love Event and Burke Subaru, visit BurkeSubaru.com.

