RIO GRANDE – The July 7 edition of the Herald will have early deadlines, due to the office being closed July 5. 

Deadlines are as follows:  

Do The Shore Advertising: June 29 by noon 

Health and Wellness: June 29 by noon 

ROP Advertising: June 30 by noon 

Legal Advertising: June 30 by noon 

Do The Shore Magazine Advertising: June 30 by 5 p.m. 

Editorial: June 30 at 5 p.m. 

Classified Display Ads: July 1 at 5 p.m. 

Classifieds: July 2 at 10 a.m. 

Papers will be delivered as usual July 7. 

