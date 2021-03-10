Is your business floundering? Have you tapped equity in your home to support your business? Are your personal assets at stake? It is easy to feel hopeless when Covid-19 is all around us and when you have no idea how to tackle your business debt and get your business back on track.
Don’t despair. You have a range of options available to reorganize your business, including a possible reorganization under the new Small Business Reorganization Act of 2019, which can be quicker and less expensive than other types of reorganizations. Another option to consider is winding down your business operations or a sale of your business through an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors. Our 10-attorney firm is ready to help you through these difficult times.
For almost 45 years, Norgaard, O’Boyle & Hannon has counseled New Jersey business owners regarding business reorganizations and debt relief. We will work with you to identify all your options and guide you to the course of action most appropriate for you. Through it all, we are committed to offer friendly, competent, and effective service.
Our South Jersey office in Ocean City concentrates its practice in bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy alternatives for both businesses and consumers. Contact us today for a free initial consultation.
