image0.jpeg

Left to right

Recreation Supervisor Dustin Sturm

Deputy Administrator Suzanne Schumann

Melanie Collette

Special Events Coordinator Nancy McDevitt

Middle Township GOP Community Outreach Coordinator Melanie Collette presents a $500 donation to the Middle Township Special Events Team in support of the Juneteenth Celebration planned by a coalition of community organizations on Saturday, June 19th at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Whitesboro.

