This month, Cape Regional’s Thomas and Claire Brodesser, Jr. Cancer Center has broadened their relationship with Penn Medicine to bring high-quality radiation oncology to patients right here in Cape May County. While the Brodesser Cancer Center has always provided excellent care, through this new alliance with the Penn Cancer Network, patients will have access to Penn Medicine’s experts, state-of-the-art clinical trials, breakthrough therapies, and the most advanced radiation therapy and cancer treatments available.
All radiation oncology treatment plans will now be reviewed by a multidisciplinary panel of Penn Medicine’s experts and the navigators will be able to provide coordination of care between local physicians and Penn Medicine. This broadened relationship is just the next step in advancing cancer care at the center, which will help the skilled team provide the best treatment and best results possible.
When the Brodesser Cancer Center opened in 2000, the team made it their mission to treat all patients with their best interest in mind. Twenty years later, the team of nurses, certified navigators, radiation therapists, and Penn Radiation Oncologists are still committed to outstanding patient care. They have a unique navigation team, who begin helping patients from their pre-diagnostic phase, guiding them in that journey to treatment and addressing any barriers to care patients may experience.
David Cho, MD, a Penn Medicine radiation oncologist and the Medical Director at the Brodesser Cancer Center, has been with the center since 2012; this new relationship with Penn Medicine will help him foster new relationships with the region’s top radiation oncologists so they can collaborate on treatment and exchange ideas about cancer treatment options. Dr. Cho is on-site five days a week to provide continued care for patients and to answer their questions. He, along with the other exceptional professionals on the team, truly set the center apart due to their close-knit relationships and ability to care for patients in the Cape May County community.
Not only does the Brodesser Cancer Center have an incredible team, but they also have state-of-the-art technology. For people with cancer, access to the latest treatments can make all the difference. Utilizing Varian TrueBeam™ Radiation Therapy - the only one in the region - increases accuracy, allows for faster treatment times and minimizes the chance of adversely affecting healthy tissue. Delivering radiotherapy using TrueBeam also leads to fewer hot spots, fewer side effects, and less time in treatment compared to cyberknife.
Cape Regional’s Thomas and Claire Brodesser, Jr. Cancer Center, in collaboration with the Penn Cancer Network, works hard to provide diagnosis and treatment for a wide range of cancers, including everything from breast cancer to lung cancer and more. For world-class Penn Medicine Radiation Oncology care, close to home, contact the Brodesser Cancer Center to find out how to get started.
For more information about the cancer center’s services, their cancer-fighting technology, and Penn Medicine’s Radiation Oncology, visit www.caperegional.com/cancer-care. To speak to a team member directly, call (609) 463-2298.
Cape Regional Medical Center is located at 2 Stone Harbor Boulevard in Cape May Court House. To find out more information about Cape Regional, visit CapeRegional.com.