The Middle Township Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual “Meet the Candidates Forum & Dinner” event on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Shore Club (Formerly Wildwood Golf & Country Club), located at 1170 Golf Club Road in Cape May Court House.
Members of the Chamber and the public are invited.
The mixer will begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The candidates’ presentations will begin at 6:30 p.m.
There will be candidates present who are running for State Senate, House of Representatives, County Sheriff, County Clerk, Board of Chosen Freeholders, and Middle Township Committee.
Tickets are $30 with payment in advance or $35 with payment at the door. Please RSVP, register, or pay online at www.mtcc4u.com.
Please make checks payable to the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 6, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, seats will be limited, and registration will be closed at a maximum capacity of 100.
For more information, please call Rachell Diaz at (609) 463-1655 or email us at mtcc4u@gmail.com.