Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum will receive funding in 2021 through a Cooperative Marketing grant from the New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism. The grant will assist in the museum’s digital and print marketing campaign “Return to the Shore”. Following a difficult year in which many businesses at the NJ Shore struggled, the museum is appreciative for the support and eager to welcome larger crowds to the 92,000 sq./ft. hangar building. In 2020, the museum reopened July 3rd at 25% of its total capacity. Currently, staff is open and planning 2021 events including a 4-part virtual lecture, “Wings & Things” and the 25th annual AirFest.
Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. The museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945. Current museum hours are 10am-4pm. For more information, visit www.usnasw.org or call (609) 886-8787.