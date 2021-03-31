Shoprite.jpg

Left to right is: Steve Van Seeters, Store Manager and Bernadette Eichenhofer, Customer Service Manager,  present their donation check to Nancy Hanslowe of the Cape May Community Food Closet. Denise Hladun of the Community Foodbank of New Jersey represents the stores Feeding America network of food banks.

This year, ShopRite and General Mills are proud to celebrate a year unlike any other in the effort to fight hunger through the ShopRite Partner in Caring program. This past September, all 285 stores participated in a 5-week fundraising campaign. The campaign encouraged customers to scan 1, 3 or 5 dollars at the register or self-check. On March 23, the ShopRite Rio Grande store recognized their essential heroes and associates while celebrating their accomplishments in raising $6043.00 to fight hunger. ShopRite stores overall raised over $1 million dollars during the campaign period. ShopRite Rio Grande was awarded $500 to present to a charity of their choice which they donated this money to Cape May Community Food Closet. For ShopRite of Rio Grande, being among the top winning stores is a longstanding tradition. In honor of this recognition, Bernadette Eichenhofer, Customer Service Manager, and Julia Burrows, Customer Service Director, were featured on a special-edition Cheerios box.

