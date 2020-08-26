In April of 2020, amid financial restraints and a global pandemic, the Diocese of Camden announced that Wildwood Catholic High School and Cape Trinity Catholic Elementary School would have to close their doors forever. The community stepped in, with a refusal to give up and a mission to “Save Wildwood Catholic Academy” throughout the spring.
Parents, students, teachers and community members worked tirelessly to campaign for the schools and managed to raise more than $1 million in just a few short months. In addition, a governing board of trustees was formed and developed a strategic plan that would combine Wildwood Catholic High School and Cape Trinity Catholic Elementary School. With the resolve of the board and the local community, Wildwood Catholic Academy was formed.
The strategic plan for the Academy was presented to the Diocese of Camden, and on June 1, the Bishop of Camden, Dennis J. Sullivan, sent a letter to Rev. Joseph Wallace, Rector of Wildwood Catholic Academy stating that the Diocese had approved the proposal.
Wildwood Catholic Academy opened its doors on July 1, and it continues to enroll new families for the 2020-21 school year. Registration for the 2020-21 school year remains open, and as the nation begins with plans to cautiously and safely reopen amid COVID, the Academy announced a schedule beginning Sept. 8, offering all-day, every day, in-person learning with safe social distancing.
A number of student-life opportunities exist for every age, including extracurricular activities and athletic programs throughout the year. From Forensic Speaking and the Drama Club for the upper level, to the LEGO Club and Critical Thinking Club for the lower grades, there are unique educational opportunities for every interest. Students can also experience being part of a team and the thrill of competition in soccer, cross country, basketball, baseball, tennis, and more.
“I am looking forward to working alongside the staff and faculty at Wildwood Catholic Academy in opening our doors for the 2020-21 school year,” says Principal Joseph Cray. “The schools have had a deep tradition of academic excellence and commitment to community, and our new leadership and energy as the Academy will help students further excel in every aspect.”
Registration information can be found at www.wildwoodcatholicacademy.org.