Cryotherapy is the process of using cold temperatures for their health benefits. This form of therapy has been used in different ways since the 1700s to decrease pain and muscle spasms, improve recovery, slow cell aging, and improve health.
Athletes have been soaking in cold tubs and ice baths for decades, but recent innovation now allows for whole body cryotherapy (WBC) in a specialized chamber using liquid nitrogen and is the form most often referred to in modern references to Cryotherapy. And it is not just limited to athletes anymore. The push to make cryotherapy accessible to all is stronger now than ever. That is exactly what owner Dr. Bill Tsoubanos and store manager Ashley Cook are accomplishing at Orange Cryo Wellness in Avalon.
At Orange Cryo Wellness of Avalon the mission is to assist the community in gaining access to one of the most revolutionary health promoting technologies available today. Together, Dr. Tsoubanos and Ashley combine their knowledgeable and friendly team to guide customers every step of the way. Once the incredible benefits of cryotherapy are experienced firsthand, you’ll understand why they are so passionate about making it available to everyone.
Put simply, cryotherapy exposes the body to temperatures colder than negative 200 degrees Fahrenheit. The process takes place inside a cryosauna. Customers stand with socks, crocs, undergarments, a robe and gloves. They enter the tank, with their head remaining exposed and once inside, remove their robe as the process begins. In a total of three minutes, the body is exposed to extreme temperatures which sends the brain into fight or flight mode. Cook encourages clients to remain engaged with her and keeps them chatting throughout the session to stay calm. Her natural charisma and passion for cryotherapy are perfect tools in executing this. In just three short minutes the body is rejuvenated at a cellular level and a customer experiences the equivalent to an hour long ice bath.
“Getting involved with cryotherapy made perfect sense to me,” says Dr. Tsoubanos. “It is a natural alternative to drugs or invasive treatments, It’s a perfect adjunct for what I’m doing. People who’ve come to me to use it say it has helped them tremendously. Cryotherapy adds a dimension of healing you can’t get from other therapies.”
The team at Orange Cryo Wellness of Avalon is most passionate about spreading awareness to the community of the type of therapy available to them. They encourage all to come in and learn more about the whole body wellness process that they both participate in themselves. “It helps the body with recovery; it’s like rebooting a computer.” says Dr. Tsoubanos. “You come out feeling a sense of euphoria.”
All progress takes place outside the COMFORT ZONE. Orange Cryo Wellness is located at 3101 Dune Drive in Avalon, NJ 08202. For more information call (609) 830-3733, email orangecryoavalon@gmail.com or visit online at avalon.orangecryo.com.