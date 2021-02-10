New Jersey residents who are in their senior year in high school and are planning a career in agriculture or science may apply for the New Jersey Agricultural Achievement Award. One winner will be selected and awarded a scholarship to honor their achievements.
The New Jersey Agricultural Achievement Award, sponsored by Dr. Amy Butewicz, a former New Jersey Equestrian of the Year, was started because of her desire to give back to the community. Worth $500, this scholarship is meant to assist its recipient in beginning their future in agriculture.
The qualifications for receiving this award include submitting an application, found at https://bit.ly/3cWyS2c, a resume along with an essay answering the question, “How has your involvement within your respective nominating organization helped to shape your future career choice?”
In addition, a contestant is required to be a current, active member of an organization on the New Jersey Equine Advisory Board. Each organization on the New Jersey Equine Advisory Board can nominate a maximum of two contestants.
The winner of the Agricultural Achievement Award must attend the awards ceremony Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Horse Park of New Jersey at 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Please note that COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for the ceremony. Please mail application, resume and essay by May 15, 2021 to: NJDA, Attn: Lynn Mathews, P.O. Box 330, Trenton, New Jersey 08625.