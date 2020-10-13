On August 13, 2020, Cape May Court House’s newest business, Bagel Bazaar, opened its doors to bring fantastic made-to-order breakfast and lunch options to customers in Cape May County!
Owners Raj and Shell Modi decided to open this new location because he saw a need for a fresh bagel business in the heart of Cape May Court House. As a Cape May Court House resident himself with 15 years experience in the food industry and three other businesses in Cape May County - Pantry 1 in Cape May Court House, Woodbine Custard Ranch in Woodbine, and Oasis Market in Oceanview - Raj knew that local residents and visitors would enjoy a new eatery for more breakfast and lunch options in the area.
After remodeling the entire restaurant earlier this year, Raj and his staff started serving bagels and more to customers in mid-August. As they continue to expand their offerings, the team is looking forward to welcoming even more visitors and Cape May County residents to their great new location.
If you’re in the mood for breakfast, you can’t go wrong with any option Bagel Bazaar has on the menu. Their most popular breakfast option – bagels, of course – are made fresh every day on-site to guarantee the best bagels possible. They are the number one selling item in the store with plenty of options to try, including gluten-free bagels, but the most popular flavors are everything and plain. For kids, there are plenty of fun bagels to choose from, including their signature French toast bagel, an Oreo bagel with real Oreos on top, and a colorful rainbow bagel! Pair these bagels with various homemade flavored cream cheese options, including vegetable, strawberry, and scallion, or order one of the many made-to-order breakfast sandwiches available. Although bagels are their breakfast specialty, the store also offers pancakes, muffins, crumb cakes and more, which pair perfectly with any drink from the extensive coffee bar.
If you’re heading to Bagel Bazaar around lunchtime, there are still plenty of delicious non-bagel options available! Order a sandwich made with high-quality Dietz and Watson lunch meat, then pair it with one of their classic sides, including potato salad and macaroni salad. They offer a variety of other lunch options, all made on-site, including chicken salad, egg salad, chicken cranberry walnut salad, egg salad, and their classic tuna salad. They also offer a variety of wraps, including the fan favorites: the chicken tender wrap and the balsamic chicken wrap. Plus, if you’re in the mood for something from the grill or fryer, choose one of their hearty cheesesteaks, a juicy burger, and so much more, then add on a side of fries to complete the meal!
Whether you stop by for breakfast or lunch, you’re sure to enjoy one of the many delicious options from Bagel Bazaar! The store is located at 104 South Main Street in Cape May Court House. They are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week; grill and fryer closes at 2 p.m. for all hot orders, but sandwiches and bagels are still available until 3 p.m. You can call ahead for takeout orders at (609) 465-0090, or stop in at any time to try the fantastic breakfast and lunch options for yourself!
Bagel Bazaar
104 South Main Street, Cape May Court House
(609) 465-0090