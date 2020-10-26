Avalon Lions Club.jpg

Officers and members of the Avalon Lions Club present a check for $6,000 to Frank Stone, Director of Lazarus House in Wildwood.

The Avalon Lions Club, still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, refuses to stop its charitable work in Cape May County. This month the Lions donated $6,000 to Lazarus House in Wildwood to help needy individuals and families put food on their tables.

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit the Lions hard this year, forcing cancellations of most of its fundraising events in 2020. But thanks to generous donations from members and supporters, the club plans to continue its mission of helping more than a dozen charities in the county during the coming year.

