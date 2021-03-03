The Lower Township Chamber of Commerce (LTCOC) was proud and extremely appreciative to present a plaque to The Cape May Team at Atlantis Realty, North Cape May Office, led by Barbara Sheets as their "200th member"! “This is a goal we have been working towards for the last 2 years. Thanks to Barbara and her team, we have achieved our goal of reaching 200 members”, said Linda Williams, Executive Director of LTCOC. For more information about the Lower Township Chamber of Commerce, please call 609-886-5281 or email linda.lowertownshipchamber@yahoo.com. Visit the office location at 1228 Bayshore Road, Villas or online at www.lowertownshipchamber.com.
