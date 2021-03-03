NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Lower Township Chamber of Commerce (LTCOC) was proud and extremely appreciative to present a plaque to The Cape May Team at Atlantis Realty, North Cape May Office, led by Barbara Sheets as their "200th member"!  “This is a goal we have been working towards for the last 2 years. Thanks to Barbara and her team, we have achieved our goal of reaching 200 members”, said Linda Williams, Executive Director of LTCOC. For more information about the Lower Township Chamber of Commerce, please call 609-886-5281 or email linda.lowertownshipchamber@yahoo.com. Visit the office location at 1228 Bayshore Road, Villas or online at  www.lowertownshipchamber.com

