Avalon Coffee
This year, Avalon Coffee is celebrating over 25 years of serving the Cape May County community with their delicious bagels, coffee, lunch options, and more.
Visit Avalon Coffee in Rio Grande for breakfast, you can’t go wrong with any of their old world bagels, breakfast sandwiches, bakery specialties, or made-from-scratch smoothies. Choose from their variety of breakfast combinations or grab a pastry on-the-go before work. If you’re a coffee fan, enjoy the freshly brewed coffee bar right in the store. Enjoy flavored coffees, lattes, cold-brewed iced coffee, and cappuccinos, or order a classic coffee with your choice of cream and sugar.
Once lunchtime hits, there are plenty of options on the menu to fit every customer’s favorite lunch choice. Their most popular signature specialty sandwiches include the Shore Famous Turkey made with slow-roasted, hand-carved, herb-crusted turkey; the Waldorf Chicken Salad with all-white meat, walnuts, raisins, and apples; or the Fresh Salmon with capers and cream cheese. For another sandwich option, choose from one of their Brooklyn Deli Specials: Pastrami, Corned Beef Special, Reuben (hot or cold), or Roast Beef. If you’re not in a sandwich mood, there are also plenty of other options such as burgers, salads, wraps, cheesesteaks, sides, and more.
If you’re having a luncheon or holiday event, consider Avalon Coffee to cater your event. They have plenty of trays – including bagels, sweets, salad, and sandwiches – to choose from for your specific needs and can bring coffee service right to your home or office with fresh ground, fresh-brewed, freshly served coffee. Everything can be delivered, or you can pick it up directly in Rio Grande on the day of your event.
Over the past few months, Avalon Coffee has added new items to their menu – including pizza and ice cream – and has plans to continue expanding their menu to provide the best selection possible. They are dedicated to giving back to the community by donating bagels at the end of each day and sponsoring families and children in need this Christmas. While there have been changes over the past few months, you will still see all the familiar faces and same great staff when you stop by the store. Look out for the rewards system rolling out in 2021 for the chance to receive discounts, free lunches, and more.
Avalon Coffee is located at 3167 Route 9 South in Rio Grande. They are open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. They do offer free delivery to offices, businesses, and more, but you can also find them on local food delivery apps, such as Door Dash. For more information, call the store at (609) 463-0275 or visit www.avaloncoffeecompany.com to see a full menu.