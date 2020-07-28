Stone Harbor Golf Club, one of the Jersey Shore’s most highly regarded private golf clubs, announces the debut of a renovated driving range and putting green for its members this summer. Over the past five years, the club’s owner Lee Fishman has initiated extensive golf course enhancements to provide members with an unrivaled private club experience at the Shore.
Stone Harbor Golf Club retained Golf Course Architect Tyler Rae to design and supervise the construction of the practice area renovation. Members and their guests now sharpen their golf skills on an expansive 38,000 Sq—Ft. teeing area offering five enhanced target greens. The club also installed a state-of-the-art Turfhound tee surface system designed to mimic the feel and performance of natural turf. Turfhound may also be found at other prestigious courses, including Pebble Beach, Baltusrol, and Merion.
“The expanded facility now can accommodate over 50% more golfers daily, which in turn gives the Members an added benefit of joining Stone Harbor Golf Club, where they can hit balls and not feel cramped on a small driving range,” said Rae.
Taking inspiration from the club’s unique Desmond Muirhead-designed golf course, Rae also designed a new 6,500 Sq. Ft., two-tiered putting green. Stone Harbor members will now practice putts on an undulating green that mirrors what they will find throughout the Par 72, 6,922-yard track.
“This project has been in the works for a few years,” said Fishman, who assumed sole ownership of Stone Harbor Golf Club in August of 2015. “This enhanced amenity, along with a multitude of other improvements that we have introduced over the past five years, give members what we think is the best private club experience at the Jersey Shore.”
Stone Harbor Golf Club offers an array of golf and social membership opportunities that perfectly complement the Jersey Shore lifestyle. For more information a contact Membership & Marketing Director Allison Stanford at (609) 465-9270 ext. 5. Stone Harbor Golf Club is open year-round, seven days a week.