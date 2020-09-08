The Lower Township Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony September 2 at Aspen Dental in Rio Grande to celebrate their grand opening. The Lower Township Chamber Director, Linda Williams, welcomed their newest member to the community alongside Dr. Ekaterina Bagaeva, Dr. Aaron Burnett, and the Aspen Dental staff, as well as public officials and members of the Chamber.
The Lower Township Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Aspen Dental to Rio Grande
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘NJ Has One of the Worst Sea-level Rises in the World’
- Political Flags OK on Beaches
- County Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases
- Middle Woman, 97, Dies from COVID-19 Complications; 12 New In-county Cases Reported
- How Did Tourism Do?
- Philadelphia Man Charged with Child Porn Possession, Distribution
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Aug. 10-16, 2020
- Man Arrested for Lewdness on Crest Beach
- Wildwood Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Aug. 15-31, 2020
- County Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases
Videos
- Avalon - Trump should have paid attention to the pandemic before it devastated our economy that will now take years to recover. Trump will go down in history as an impeached one term president who failed to...
- Stone Harbor / Avalon - George from picklball here. To answer your spout. No I was not thrown out of pickle ball in either town.Matter of fact you are lucky to throw the ball let alone me. Everyone is over 65 years old.
- Middle Township - Tourists are officially gone! Its so nice for all locals. Its the best time of the year!!!
- Avalon - Why is there no mention that the real victim in Kenosha is the young women who Blake sexually assaulted. No matter what transpired between Blake and the police, justice for that victim is being...
- Rio Grande - Do you trust Gov. Murphy and the Post Office with your mail-in ballot? Look at the stories that have come out about the last election, of postal workers throwing away ballots. Here is a quote...