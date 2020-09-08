AspenDental.JPG

The Lower Township Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony September 2 at Aspen Dental in Rio Grande to celebrate their grand opening. The Lower Township Chamber Director, Linda Williams, welcomed their newest member to the community alongside Dr. Ekaterina Bagaeva, Dr. Aaron Burnett, and the Aspen Dental staff, as well as public officials and members of the Chamber.

