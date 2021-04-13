Shore Style Auto Spa is entering the next era of their business with a new storefront. Founder and operator, Matt Faragasso has been in the industry for years now and shows a clear love for the work he does. After a few minutes in Matt’s presence, you can hear the excitement and passion in his voice for the craft. This excitement transitions into the customer’s expectations and keeps them returning time and time again. The level of detail provided is meticulous and is an asset of what makes Shore Style Auto Spa stand apart.
What started as a side gig has transitioned into a successful business, providing excellent service and care to all loyal customers. Matt has a background in sales but was encouraged to pursue his talent of detailing cars by a former boss. “My boss saw what I did to my car and he became one of my first customers. He then continued to bring me business and championed me into pursuing this passion full time”, Matt explains. As the customers kept coming, Matt grew to love the process more and more. Matt stays dedicated to the pursuit of education and staying relevant. He attends yearly training in order to keep up with the ever-changing landscape and remain a truly invested business owner and operator.
Shore Style Auto Spa offers complete protection packages which include paint coatings, wheels off coatings, glass, plastic, leather and fabric protection. Services include ceramic coatings, engine detailing, interior detailing, motorcycle detail, headlight restoration, and paint correction.
The new location of Shore Style Auto Spa is an extension of the brand itself. Intentional and clean design flows throughout the space and reflects the cohesiveness of the service that is offered from start to finish. Shore Style Auto Spa is not only a shop for your vehicle to get refreshed but the calm and bright space will entice you to stay a while as well. The best option for a quote is to stop by the shop Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This allows the team to get an accurate understanding of the vehicle, assess your goals and talk through the options available! The hands-on approach of Shore Style Auto Spa sets them apart. Their focus is to provide the best quality product and customer service. With several years in the industry and a new shop to call home, you cannot miss out on paying a visit to Shore Style Auto Spa.
The Grand opening for Shore Style Auto Spa will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Shore Style Auto Spa is located at 2624 Route 9, Unit 4 in Ocean View, NJ 08230. For more information call (609) 300-2815, email shorestyleautodetail@gmail.com or visit online at shorestyleautospa.com.