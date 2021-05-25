According to the CDC during Covid, getting physical activity can be a challenge while staying at home. However, it’s possible—and important—to be physically active while social distancing. Physical activity reduces blood pressure and anxiety and helps you sleep better. It can also help to improve mood and energy levels. "When it comes to fitness during the pandemic, two opposite results have happened. People have either stayed creatively active or made excuses for doing little exercise." according to Sharon Harris of Atlantic County Magazine. The American Psychological Association recently reported that 42% of US adults have gained an average of 29 pounds. Conversely, 18% lost weight, partially because of muscle loss. Despite gyms reopening, many consumers now prefer the convenience of home exercise.
COASTAL FIT SUPPLY in Ocean View, New Jersey, has found the answer. The company's business model is simple...RENT commercial grade fitness equipment. Bring the gym home. Coastal Fit also sells refurbished fitness equipment, at a fraction of the price. Everyone wins. Coastal Fit carries both New and Refurbished fitness equipment from companies like Life Fitness, Schwinn, Precor and Cybex. CFS can bring your gym home by renting treadmills, spin bikes and ellipticals that you see in your fitness facilities. They are a leading service and repair company for home and commercial fitness equipment in Southern New Jersey. For more information visit their website at CoasaltFitSupply.com or call locally (609) 435-1450.