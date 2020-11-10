In early October, J. Byrne Insurance Agency contacted Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum (NASW) to inform the museum that it was selected to receive a $2,000 donation on behalf of Plymouth Rock Assurance. J. Byrne presented the check to museum founder Joseph E. Salvatore, MD on October 30. The museum is grateful and appreciates this donation which will be used to fund future restoration projects at historic Hangar #1.
NASW Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport, New Jersey. Current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. The museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945. For more information, visit www.usnasw.org or call (609) 886-8787.