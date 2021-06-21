business.jpg

Avalon Lions president, Jamie McDermott and Lions member Kathleen Dooley present a  two thousand dollar donation to Bernie Blanks Sr., president of the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro.

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

With a check for $2,000 dollars in hand, Jamie McDermott stopped by the offices of the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro this month. As outgoing president of the Avalon Lions Club, the donation is one of his last official duties and one he enjoys the most.

The Concerned Citizens is a community based non-profit organization in Cape May County that works with local youngsters to support their educational needs and life’s goals.

The CCWI is one of a dozen Cape May County charities including the Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children, Habitat for Humanity and Holy Redeemer Food Bank supported by the Lions. The Lions motto is, “We Serve”. Promise made, promise kept.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.