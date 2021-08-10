YCSH Community Outreach fashion show Branches check.JPG

Pictured left to right: YCSH Commodore Robb Boland

YCSH Fashion Show Chairs:

Don Thomas, Lori Knickerbocker, Matt Wetzel, (not pictured: Lynn Grimaldi)

Michelle Altenpohl: YCSH Community Outreach Chairperson

Tim Clay: YCSH Community Outreach

Yacht Club of Stone Harbor Collects over $10,000.00 for "The Branches"

Over the last several weeks, two events held under the umbrella of The Yacht Club of Stone Harbor's Community Outreach Committee, collected  over $10,000.00 to benefit The Branches Outreach Center in Rio Grande.

The Stone Harbor Pickleball community held a "Christmas in July" collection, which netted over $3,000.00 and an amazing amount of non-perishable goods.

The Yacht Club of Stone Harbor's annual fashion show realized an over $7,000.00 profit, choosing The Branches to be this year's beneficiary,

YCSH Community Outreach representatives Michelle Altenpohl and Tim Clay were "overwhelmed" with the generosity of both the local pickleball community and YCSH members.

