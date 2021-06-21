Postmaster Mandeep Kaur and her entire postal team at the Cape May Court House Post Office, which is made up of pre-career and career postal employees, consisting of the town’s city and rural delivery staff, as well at the 7 Mile Island’s city delivery staff, alongside the custodian, the sales and service associates, and a delivery supervisor, were simply surprised and delighted when they received a “sign of kindness” from a very thoughtful and caring young resident.
Kaur quipped, “we had a very nice surprise visitor stop in the office on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Her name is Zoe Cardillo. Zoe made our day even brighter by gifting our post office a sign made especially by her, which had beautifully drawn letters with hearts on them and the words, "Thank you for your service,” written with pride. My staff was completely thrilled to receive such a thoughtful gesture thanking us for our continued service to the community. Moreover, the gesture coming from a local third grader made the message more impactful. On behalf of myself and my team, we thank Zoe for making an ordinary Thursday in May so very special.”
Cape May Court House Post Office’s Sales and Associate Rodger Tozer was tending to his customers at the retail counter when Zoe and her mom stopped in. Rodger explains how he felt when Zoe explained her visit and displayed the sign to him, “I thought that Zoe’s gesture was very sweet. It’s always nice to feel appreciated by our customers. I was very impressed with Zoe’s thoughtfulness and creativity.”
Zoe Cardillo is a third grader at the Maud Abrams School located in Cape May. Lisa Cardillo, Zoe’s mom, proudly explained, “Zoe was inspired to create the sign during a recent “Acts of Kindness” project for school. Zoe had chosen to thank the Cape May Court House Post Office because the employees there serve the community we call home. Zoe loves to see the local mail carriers delivering the mail every day and she certainly recognizes that they do a lot for us, especially when it comes to delivering residents’ and businesses’ mail and packages. Zoe was delighted to hear that the post office employees loved her sign. I feel so proud that she had chosen such a special place in our community to share her “Sign of Kindness.”