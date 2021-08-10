Caring for Kids and B.O.W.L Ministries is hosting their 9th Annual community baby shower on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Wildwood Fox Park.
The driving force of this baby shower year after year is to fill the need that pregnant moms have. There are several new or expecting moms that need a community of support, resources, and newborn items. The Community Baby Shower is one of the biggest events in Cape May County and the hope is to continue to provide the help needed for local families to thrive. Each Mom will leave the shower with many free gifts for Baby and Mom and information on services available in the county.
Local business owner of PanAmerica Hair Salon and Coordinator of the event, Lataysha Matos has been involved with the event since its founding. “This event is my life” she explains. “These babies are coming, and the moms need our support now more than ever.”
The community baby shower has several sponsors. People are more than happy to give in any way they can. Some of the sponsors include Rainbow Pediatrics, The Carpenter Shop Church, PanAmerica Hair Salon, The Christ Child Society, The Elks in Lower Township who raised money through a fundraising event and individuals such as Jean who makes quilts and Eddie Orozco, a tailor, who makes custom pillows.
There are several different ways community members can lend a helping hand and support the community baby shower. The event is taking donations ahead of time! Both new and gently used items are welcome. Members of the community can donate by dropping items off at drop off sites around the county (see list below). All new mother and baby items are accepted. Items that are needed are potty training seats, strollers, and cribs. Anything else that a new mother or baby needs is abundantly appreciated. Don’t forget the postpatrum donations! Mom needs to take care of herself too with makeup, hair care, and any other self-care items. In the past, people have even made-up baskets and donated them to new mothers. Each new mom leaves the shower with 10 new baby items and maybe even more this year, depending on the amount of donations.
Caring for Kids is continually doing great outreach work in the community. From hosting group connections to helping individual’s create S.M.A.R.T goals, to fatherhood meetings, they are always looking for ways to uplift local families. Coordinator Debbie Brasch is passionate about spreading the awareness for this event. “The goal is for the moms to have the resources before the babies are born, it is so important, so they know where to go once their child is born”.
The community baby shower will be held outdoors at a park, taking into account the safest possible options to observe COVID protocols and practice social distancing. The event will be walk through baby shower and feature safely bagged lunches for those in attendance. RSVP before the 27th of August to Tay (609) 339-4109 or Debbie (609) 408-5220. The community baby shower will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Wildwood Fox Park, located at 4400 Atlantic Avenue in Wildwood, NJ.
Drop off Sites:
- PanAmerica Hair
- City of Wildwood
- CCYC Whitesboro
- Caring for Kids
- Hope Pregnancy Center